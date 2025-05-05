Doctors in black: Protests erupt across MP over controversial DME appointment

Medical professionals across Madhya Pradesh have launched widespread protests following the recent appointment of Dr Aruna Kumar as the Director of Medical Education (DME), citing serious concerns over her previous administrative tenure and alleged misconduct.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has officially written to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, expressing "deep concern and disappointment" regarding the appointment through departmental order number PHF/4/0001/2024/Seventeen/Medi-2.

According to the letter, dated May 5, Dr Kumar's previous administrative role was "marred by multiple disturbances, allegations of partiality, and lapses in governance," which reportedly disrupted institutional functioning and affected the morale of medical students across the state.

Black armbands in protest

Junior doctors in medical colleges across Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and other institutions are continuing to treat patients while wearing black armbands in protest.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, President of the Junior Doctors Association (JDA), emphasised that the protest is not directed against an individual but against a "toxic work culture."

"This fight is not against any particular person; we are struggling in the pursuit of justice," Dr Gupta told EdexLive and added, "This protest is against the toxic work culture and the attitude of Dr Aruna Kumar."

Serious allegations

Of particular concern is an incident involving a female junior doctor, Dr Bala Saraswati, who reportedly died by self-harm. According to FORDA's letter, Dr Kumar's name was "prominently mentioned in connection with this deeply distressing case."

"This move is not only an insult to the young doctor's sacrifice, but it deeply wounds our emotions too," Dr Gupta stated, questioning the appointment, he adds, "Is this how the system shows sensitivity?"

National support growing

Dr Meet Gonia, National Secretary of FORDA, indicated that the protests could intensify if concerns aren't addressed.

"We received multiple representations from RDAs (Resident Doctors' Associations) of MP regarding this appointment. Doctors of MP, including Senior Doctors, Resident Doctors & Medical Teachers, are already protesting for the last three days," Dr Gonia said.

"We are hopeful that the Government of MP will listen to the doctors of their state. We stand with RDAs of MP and if they won't be heard by the State Government, then the intensity of their protest will go up," he added.

FORDA's letter urges the Deputy Chief Minister to reconsider the appointment, stating that "the post of DME demands an individual of unquestionable integrity, unbiased vision, and an unwavering commitment to the academic and emotional well-being of both students and faculty."

As protests enter their fourth day, the medical community awaits a response from the state government.