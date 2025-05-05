CSIR NET June 2025 notification expected soon: Here’s what candidates should know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR NET June 2025 notification shortly. Although there is no official confirmation yet, the notification is likely to be made available by May 2025.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the CSIR NET June 2025 notification in PDF format from the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test) is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in science-related fields. The exam covers subject areas within the Faculty of Science and Technology, including Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Earth Sciences.

The official notification will include important details such as:

Exam dates for the June session

Eligibility criteria

Application process and deadlines

Exam pattern and marking scheme

Syllabus for each subject

Fee structure and reservation guidelines

Candidates preparing for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website for timely updates.

Once released, follow these steps to download the official brochure:

Visit the NTA CSIR NET website: csirnet.nta.ac.in Go to the Public Notices section on the homepage Click on the link for “CSIR UGC NET June Information Brochure” A new page will open Select the PDF link to open the brochure Download and save it for future reference

Stay tuned for updates regarding the release date and application window.