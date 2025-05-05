Bank of Baroda announces recruitment for 500 Office Assistant and Peon posts; deadline May 23

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has opened its online application process for the recruitment of 500 Office Assistant (Peon) posts across various categories. As Jagran Josh reports, candidates who have passed Class X and are aged between 18 and 26 — born between April 1, 1999, and May 1, 2007 (inclusive) — are eligible to apply.

Applications must be submitted online via the official site (bankofbaroda.in) by 11.59 pm on May 23. The notification was released on May 2, and the application window began on May 3. While the deadline for fee submission is also May 23, candidates will be able to print their submitted forms until June 7.

Of the 500 total vacancies, 252 are for the Unreserved (UR) category, 108 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 65 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 33 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 42 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), according to Jagran Josh.

To apply, candidates must first register on the recruitment portal (ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobapr25/), then fill out the form, upload documents in the required format, and pay the applicable fee. The application fee stands at Rs 600 for UR, EWS, and OBC applicants, and Rs 100 for those belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories.

Applicants are advised to retain a printed copy of their final submission for future reference. For detailed eligibility, documentation requirements, and the direct application link, candidates should visit the careers section of bankofbaroda.in.