After NEET UG 2025, aspirants’ focus turns to answer key and cut-off speculation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully held the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (NEET UG) 2025 yesterday, on May 4.

With over 20.8 lakh aspirants appearing across 5,453 centres in 548 cities across India — and even 14 international locations — the exam is being touted as one of the largest standardised medical entrance tests conducted globally this year.

Now, the wait begins for the official answer key. As reported by NDTV, the NTA is expected to release it shortly on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The answer key will allow candidates to estimate their likely scores even before the results are declared.

To download the NEET UG 2025 answer key once it is released, students should:

Visit the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET Look for the “NEET (UG) 2025 Result” link on the homepage Click on the link to access the answer key Download the answer key PDF to verify answers and calculate the estimated score

They can then compare their marked answers with the official responses using the prescribed grading scheme.

Students are also advised to regularly check the official website for timely updates regarding answer key publication and other post-exam processes.