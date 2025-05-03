Workplace humour: This Delhi's employee reasoning with manager for WFH on a rainy day is a MUST read

A humorous exchange between a junior employee and his manager in Delhi’s National Capital Region (NCR) was shared on the Indian Workplace subreddit, highlighting the challenges of commuting during extreme weather.

Torrential rainfall had disrupted daily travel, which led to the verbal exchange between this employee and their manager.



The request

The junior associate approached his team manager with a reasonable request: permission to work from home for the day.



He explained that the heavy rains made it impossible to book a cab or ride service.



Manager’s response

The manager, however, denied the request, insisting that all employees must report to the office despite the weather-related disruptions. This led to a heated debate, with the employee attempting to reason with his superior, only to receive negative replies.

In an effort to resolve the issue, the manager advised the employee to offer a higher fare on ride-hailing apps like Rapido or InDrive to get transportation amid surge pricing. The suggestion, however, backfired.



The junior employee responded, stating that he had calculated the cost of commuting under surge pricing. “The fare exceeds my one-day salary,” he remarked sarcastically, adding, “It makes no financial sense for me to come in.” His blunt response left the manager speechless.



Outcome

Unable to counter the employee’s logic, the manager postponed the discussion and asked him to report to the office the following day. The employee did not go to work that day.



The incident sparked online discussions about the usefulness of remote work during unpredictable events like extreme weather and employee well-being.