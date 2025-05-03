"Why carry the baggage of a surname?": This ISC topper from West Bengal chose to drop her surname to champion equality

Srijani, a student from Future Foundation School in South Kolkata, not only achieved a flawless 400 out of 400 in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2025 examinations, scoring 100 in all subjects, but also is hitting the headlines due to her liberal beliefs, according to a PTI report.



Srijani opted not to use a surname on her examination form, showing her belief in a society free from divisions based on caste, creed, religion, or gender.



Not only this, she opted to forgo her surname, a decision rooted in her vision of society, which is not based on class and caste.



"As an individual, it was my decision supported by my parents and sister. I believe in a society rising above divisions in caste, gender and religion, and beyond economic status. For me, a surname doesn't matter. I've always been known by my first name to my friends and loved ones. Why carry the baggage of a surname? I'm lucky to have the full support of my family," said Srijani to PTI.



Despite her demanding academic schedule, Srijani also actively participated in the Women Reclaim the Night movement on August 14, following the rape-murder of an RG Kar medical student.



“Walking with fellow citizens seeking justice for the RG Kar victim never conflicted with academic preparations,” she told PTI.



Srijani’s parents, Debashis Goswami, a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute and a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee, and Gopa Mukherjee, an assistant professor at Gurudas College, expressed pride in both her academic success and her principles.



Mukherjee, who does not use her husband’s surname, noted that neither of their daughters was given a surname on their birth certificates. “We envision a society free from the prejudices of patriarchy and chauvinism,” she said.



The family actively participated in the RG Kar protests, committing to social justice.



Aspiring to pursue research in pure science like her father, Srijani described herself as far from the stereotypical studious student. “Beyond study hours, I’d always find time for adda with my parents, sister, and close friends,” she said.



Srijani's also received ample support from her school. An official from Future Foundation School in Regent Park affirmed that Srijani’s decision to omit a surname was absolutely permissible. “We have no issue if a candidate wishes to opt out of a surname. This is perfectly within the law,” the official stated, supporting her stand.