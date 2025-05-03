RPSC announces May 2025 dates for Senior Scientific Officer exam

According to a report by Scroll.in, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) 2024 recruitment. The high-stakes assessment will take place from May 12 to 15, 2025, with admit cards becoming available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in three days before the examination begins.

The recruitment initiative aims to fill 14 specialised scientific positions across eight divisions: Documents (1 vacancy), Physics (1), Biology (2), Serology (1), Toxicology (1), Narcotics (1), DNA (4), and Cyber Forensic (3).

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Locate and click the SSO admit card 2024 link Enter the required login credentials Download the admit card Print a copy for the examination day

For additional information, candidates should check the official RPSC website.