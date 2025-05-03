Railway mega-exam countdown: 1.2 crore candidates brace for June showdown

The massive Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination is set to take place in June 2025, with an unprecedented 1.21 crore candidates competing for just 11,558 positions.

According to The Times of India report, this makes it one of the largest recruitment drives in the country's history, highlighting the intense competition for government jobs in India.

The upcoming computer-based test (CBT 1) represents the first stage in the selection process and will fill positions across both graduate-level (8,113 vacancies) and undergraduate-level (3,445 vacancies) categories. Candidates can expect their city intimation slips approximately 10 days before their scheduled exam date, while admit cards will be released just four days prior to the examination on the official RRB website (rrbcdg.gov.in).

The examination will follow a three-shift daily schedule: the first shift running from 9.00 am to 10.30 am (reporting time 7.30 am), the second from 12.45 pm to 2.15 pm (reporting time 11.15 am), and the third from 4.30 pm to 6,00 pm (reporting time 3.00 pm).

The 90-minute test will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across three sections: General Awareness (40 questions), Mathematics (30 questions), and General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions). Each correct answer carries one mark, with a penalty of one-third mark for incorrect responses.

Successful candidates will progress through multiple stages, including CBT 2, skill or typing tests, depending on the position, document verification, and finally a medical examination to determine final eligibility. With such fierce competition, candidates are advised to focus on strategic preparation, time management skills, and thorough practice with previous years' question papers.