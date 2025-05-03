NMC cracks down on NEET-UG 2024 malpractices; 42 candidates debarred so far

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken decisive action against 26 MBBS students found guilty of malpractices in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination, ordering their immediate suspension, as per a report by The Business Standard, on Saturday, May 3.



Additionally, the NMC has cancelled the admissions of 14 students for the 2024-25 academic year due to their use of unfair means during the entrance exam.



Following investigations into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, the NTA identified candidates involved in unfair practices.

The NTA debarred 42 candidates from appearing in the NEET-UG for three years (2024, 2025, and 2026) and banned nine others for the 2025 and 2026 sessions.



Additionally, the candidature of 215 candidates remains on hold pending further investigation, according to the report.



The NMC’s actions were based on findings from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the NEET-UG 2024 malpractice cases.



The CBI's evidence prompted the NMC to issue directives to medical colleges to enforce suspensions and admission cancellations.



The NMC emphasised its “zero-tolerance” policy toward academic fraud, highlighting its dedication to upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability in medical admissions.



The commission stated that the severity of these violations threatens the credibility of the medical education system, hence requiring stringent measures.



These actions come as the NEET-UG 2025 exam is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, May 4. The NMC’s crackdown signals a robust effort to ensure fairness and prevent malpractices in future examinations.