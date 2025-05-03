Meghalaya Class 12 results coming Monday — All streams at once!

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially scheduled the release of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 results for all streams — Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Arts — on Monday, May 5, 2025, according to India Today.

This announcement of a unified release date represents a change from last year's staggered announcement pattern, when Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results were released nearly two weeks before Arts stream results.

Students who sat for the February-March examinations can view their results by visiting the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in, where they'll need to enter their roll numbers as listed on their admit cards.

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted over a month-long period from February 18 to March 19, 2025, following practical examinations that took place between February 4 and 14.

When accessing their results online, students will receive comprehensive information including their name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, grades, and overall result status. However, these online results are provisional, with official mark sheets to be distributed through schools in the days following the results announcement.

To check results on May 5:

Visit mbose.in or megresults.nic.in Click the 'MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025' link Enter your roll number Submit to view results Download or print a copy for records

Last year's results showed strong performance across streams, with the Science stream achieving an 85.24% pass rate and the Commerce stream recording 80.26%.

Top performers included Sohan Bhattacharjee from Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong, who led the Science stream with 483 marks, while Ferry Filarisha Wann from St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Commerce stream with 472 marks.