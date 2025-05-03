Gujarat Board results: Anxious students await as May deadline approaches

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in May 2025, according to a report by Jagran Josh. The board successfully conducted the examinations from February 27 to March 17 earlier this year.

Students will be able to access their results through multiple channels, including the official website (gseb.org), DigiLocker, SMS, and WhatsApp.

To check results online, students need to visit the official website, select the "Result" tab, enter their six-digit seat number, and click 'Go'.

For WhatsApp access, students can send their seat number to 6357300971 to receive their GSEB Class 10 Result 2025.

The GSEB HSC grading system follows a 10-point scale, with A1 grade awarded for marks between 91-100, while grades descend through A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, and D for marks ranging from 81-90 to 33-40, respectively.

Unlike other boards, the Gujarat board doesn't release a toppers list for HSC results, but does publish information about top-performing districts across the state.