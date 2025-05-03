Future doctors take note: NEET 2025's strict rulebook for Sunday's medical entrance test

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 is set to take place tomorrow (May 4) across examination centers nationwide.

According to The Indian Express, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued comprehensive guidelines that candidates must follow to avoid disqualification from this critical medical entrance examination.

With admit cards already available for download from the official website (neet.nta.nic.in), aspiring medical students must ensure they come prepared with several mandatory documents. A printed copy of the admit card with the candidate's pasted photograph, an additional identical passport-sized photograph, and valid photo identification such as Aadhaar, passport, or voter ID are essential.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates must also bring their disability certificates.

The dress code is equally stringent — candidates must wear light-coloured, half-sleeved casual clothing. Shoes are prohibited, and only slippers or low-heeled sandals are permitted. Those wearing cultural or religious attire must arrive by 12.30 pm for additional security checks. Accessories, including jewellery, watches, and metallic items, are strictly forbidden.

The list of prohibited items is extensive — no study materials, stationery beyond what's provided, electronic devices, personal items like wallets or bags, or food and beverages may enter the examination hall. Candidates violating these rules face disqualification under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

All examinees must arrive before 1.30 pm, sit only at their designated seats, and remain until the conclusion of the test.

Proper attendance verification and test booklet inspection are mandatory procedures during this high-stakes examination that determines the future of aspiring healthcare professionals.