CUET UG 2025: Countdown begins as NTA set to release exam details soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release exam city slips and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 in the coming days, reports Hindustan Times.

With the examination scheduled to commence on May 8, candidates should remain alert for these crucial documents, which will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

In a two-step process, NTA will first issue exam city slips informing candidates about their test centre locations. Following this, admit cards containing essential details like exam centre name, test date, shift timing, and instructions will be released.

While the exam city slip serves as advance information, candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination venue.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information on their admit cards upon download. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the NTA helpline for prompt resolution.

To download these documents when released, candidates need to:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the appropriate link (admit card/exam city slip) Enter login credentials Download and print the document

The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted from May 8 to June 1 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. This national-level entrance exam serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programs at central universities and other participating institutions across India.

For assistance regarding the examination, candidates can contact the NTA helplines at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Additional information is available on the official websites: cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.