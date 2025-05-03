CBSE flips the script: Students can now view answer sheets before re-evaluation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a significant change to its post-result process, reversing the traditional sequence of activities to benefit students, according to a Hindustan Times report.

In a departure from the previous system, students will now be able to obtain photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets first, before deciding whether to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation. This change aims to provide students with greater transparency and clarity about their assessment.

Under the new protocol, post-result activities will follow this sequence:

Obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books Verification of marks or re-evaluation or both

The board explained that this revised approach will allow candidates to review their answer sheets, see specific comments, check for unmarked questions, and identify any potential errors before deciding on further action.

"A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof," CBSE stated in its notification.

The detailed procedure for these activities will be shared once the Class 10 and 12 results are announced. While no official date has been confirmed, both results are expected to be released simultaneously.

When published, students can access their results through multiple platforms including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in, the UMANG app, and SMS services.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while Class 12 exams ran from February 15 to April 4, 2025. All exams took place in a single morning shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Students and parents are advised to monitor the CBSE website for the latest updates regarding result announcements.