Assam Fishery Department seeks 32 Junior Engineers as APSC open applications

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) launched its recruitment drive today for 32 Junior Engineer positions in the state's Fishery Department. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal at apsc.nic.in until June 2 deadline, reported Hindustan Times.

To qualify, applicants must be Indian citizens with permanent residency in Assam, provable through a valid Permanent Resident Certificate or Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

Educational requirements include a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering & Planning, or Construction Technology from an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-recognised institute. The commission emphasises that only regular course diplomas will be considered, with distance learning qualifications explicitly excluded.

Age requirements specify that candidates must be between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025, with relaxations available for reserved categories.

Application fees vary by category: General candidates pay Rs. 297.20 (including Rs. 47.20 processing fee), Other Backward Classes/More Other Backward Classes (OBC/MOBC) candidates pay Rs. 197.20, while Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Below Poverty Line/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (SC/ST/BPL/PwBD) applicants only need to pay the Rs. 47.20 processing fee.

The commission warns that applications submitted without proper fees or required category certificates will face summary rejection without