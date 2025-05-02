Upcoming trends and changes in the CFP curriculum and exam format in 2025

There are several notable updates are being introduced to the CFP curriculum and exam format in 2025:
The curriculum now includes the "Psychology of Practice" course, focusing on behavioral finance and client psychology, reflecting the industry's shift towards understanding client behavior in financial decision-making.
There is an increased emphasis on sustainable and ethical investing, preparing CFP professionals to advise clients on investments that align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.
The curriculum incorporates training on digital tools and AI-driven financial strategies, ensuring that professionals are adept at leveraging technology in financial planning.
The CFP exam is evolving to include more real-world case studies and scenario-based questions, assessing candidates' practical application of knowledge in dynamic financial situations.