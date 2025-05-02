Upcoming trends and changes in the CFP curriculum and exam format in 2025

Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India tells us in detail about the changes to be expected in the CFP exam and curriculum going forward
There are several notable updates are being introduced to the CFP curriculum and exam format in 2025:

Behavioral Finance Integration

The curriculum now includes the "Psychology of Practice" course, focusing on behavioral finance and client psychology, reflecting the industry's shift towards understanding client behavior in financial decision-making. 

Sustainable Investing

There is an increased emphasis on sustainable and ethical investing, preparing CFP professionals to advise clients on investments that align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

Technological Advancements

The curriculum incorporates training on digital tools and AI-driven financial strategies, ensuring that professionals are adept at leveraging technology in financial planning.

Exam Format Evolution

The CFP exam is evolving to include more real-world case studies and scenario-based questions, assessing candidates' practical application of knowledge in dynamic financial situations.

 

