Telangana DOST 2025 opens doors: Online degree registrations launch May 3

The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2025 is set to begin accepting applications for the upcoming academic year, with registration for the first phase counselling starting Saturday, May 3.

According to Telangana Today, the notification was officially released today, Friday, May 2, by Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman and DOST Convener Prof V Balakista Reddy, along with Collegiate Education Commissioner A Sridevasena.

Prospective students can submit applications until May 21 with a fee of Rs 200 through the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in.

The web options selection window will remain open from May 10 to 22. Students seeking admission under special categories, including physically handicapped (PH), Children of Armed Personnel (CAP), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sports, and Extracurricular activities, must complete certificate verification at university helpline centres on May 21 and 22.

The first phase seat allocation results will be announced on May 29, after which successful candidates must complete their online self-reporting between May 30 and June 6. Two additional admission phases will follow the first round.

The academic calendar indicates that orientation sessions for new students will be conducted from June 24 to 28, with first semester classes commencing on June 30.

The notification release event was attended by TGCHE Vice-Chairman Prof SK Mahmood, Secretary Prof Sriram Venkatesh, and Collegiate Education Academic Guidance officer Prof Bala Bhaskar, among other officials.