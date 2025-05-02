Punjab Board results countdown: 10th & 12th marks expected within days

According to The Financial Express, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2025 in the first week of May.

While no official confirmation has been provided regarding the exact date, previous patterns suggest results may be published as early as May 2. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 10 to April 4, while Class 12 examinations took place between February 13 and April 2025.

Where and how to check the results

Once announced, students can access their results through the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in by following these steps:

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Navigate to the results section and select the appropriate class results Enter your roll number and date of birth credentials Click submit to view your results Save your results for future reference

Passing requirements and supplementary exams

To pass PSEB examinations, candidates need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components. Students encountering difficulties accessing their results should contact their school or the PSEB helpline.

Those who don't achieve passing marks will be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations. Details about fees and examination dates for these will be announced after the main results are published.