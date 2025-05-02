Odisha’s academic triumph: Nearly 95% pass rate as 3,272 schools hit perfect score

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, declared the Class 10 examination results for the academic year 2024-25 on May 2, showing an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.69%. The results, available on the board's official website bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards, revealed that 3,272 schools achieved a perfect 100% pass rate.

Out of 9,031 participating schools, a total of 5,12,438 students registered for the exams, with 5,04,002 ultimately appearing after 8,436 absences. The board confirmed that 4,85,240 students successfully passed their Odisha Madhyama examination. One student's result was withheld, while 170 students were disqualified under the malpractice category.

Students can also access their digital mark sheets through platforms like DigiLocker and Umang, with all digital credentials being valid for immediate educational purposes. The examinations were conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2025, across more than 3,300 centres.

According to BSE officials, the early completion of the evaluation process enabled the timely declaration of results.

To qualify, students needed to score a minimum of 30% marks in each subject. School heads can download the Tabulation Register from 7 pm, which will facilitate applications for the Supplementary Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2025.