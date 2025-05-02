NTA cracks down on fake NEET-UG paper leak claims ahead of Sunday exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels for allegedly claiming access to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 question paper, according to a report by The Indian Express.



These channels were flagged for spreading misinformation to mislead students and were reported to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action.



The NTA has urged Telegram and Instagram to immediately remove these channels and share details of their administrators with law enforcement for investigation.



Combating scams

To fight these fraudulent claims, the NTA launched an online portal on April 26, 2025, allowing users to report suspicious activities related to the NEET-UG exam.



The portal categorises reports into three types:

- Unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to the question paper

- Individuals asserting possession of exam-related content.

- Impersonators posing as NTA or government officials. By May 2, 2025, the portal recorded 1,500 reports, primarily targeting Telegram channels promoting false narratives about paper leaks.



The reporting window will remain open until 5 pm on May 4, 2025, the day of the exam.



Enhanced security measures for NEET-UG 2025

Following last year’s NEET-UG paper leak in Jharkhand, where stolen question papers were sold to candidates, the NTA and Ministry of Education have implemented stringent security protocols for the 2025 exam, scheduled for May 4.



These include:

- Police escorts for transporting question papers and OMR sheets

- Inspections by District Magistrates and police at exam centres, and

- Formation of district-level coordination committees led by District Magistrates, to look after logistics and security.



The measures align with recommendations from a seven-member committee, chaired by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, established post-leak to ensure fair and smooth public examinations.



The Ministry of Education has further emphasised strict adherence to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, which delineates penalties for exam-related offences.