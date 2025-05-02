Karnataka Parents association urge gov't to recognise academic achievement of students from first RTE batch

The Right to Education (RTE) Students and Parents Association appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to recognise the academic achievement of students from the first batch enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) quota, who appeared for their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10) exams this year.

In a letter dated May 1, the association highlighted that students admitted in the academic year 2013-14 under Section 12(1)(C) of the RTE Act — when they joined LKG and Class 1 — have now completed Class 10 and written the board exams.

“These students were enrolled in private unaided schools, with their education funded by the state government up to Class 8. This batch represents the first full cycle of RTE students reaching SSLC. Recognising their success will not only encourage the students but will also affirm the value of the government’s investment in their education,” BN Yogananda, State President of the association, said.

The association has requested that the top three RTE students who score the highest marks in SSLC across the state be formally acknowledged with certificates of appreciation. “Such recognition will motivate thousands of RTE students and justify the government’s financial support over the years,” Yogananda said.

The letter also urged the CM to direct the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to take necessary action. The association has also sent copies of the letter to Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of School Education and Literacy, and Principal Secretary of the department.