Karnataka Class 10 exams see remarkable results: Pass rate increases by 9% as perfect scorers shine

erKarnataka's Class 10 students have shown impressive academic improvement, with the 2025 SSLC examination results revealing a significant 9% increase in pass percentage, according to NDTV.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced a 62.34% overall pass rate, up from last year's 53%, with Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa revealing the results at a formal announcement in Bengaluru.

The results highlight exceptional performance with 22 students achieving a perfect 625/625 score. Nearly 9 lakh stgudents participated in the exams conducted between March 21 and April 4 across the state.

Girls have maintained their academic edge with a remarkable 74% pass rate compared to boys' 58.07%. The coastal districts continue their traditional dominance with Dakshina Kannada (91.12%), Udupi (89.96%), and Uttara Kannada (83.19%) securing the top three positions.

Students can access their results via the official website karresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and date of birth. Education officials advise students to verify their scorecard details carefully and report any discrepancies promptly.

The performance gap between rural and urban students was minimal, with urban areas showing a pass rate of 67.05% compared to rural areas' 65.47%.