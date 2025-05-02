Himachal Pradesh higher secondary exam results expected by May 10

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results within days, according to Shiksha.
Officials are preparing to release the results by May 10, 2025 (tentatively), though no official confirmation regarding the exact date and time has been issued.
Over 1,00,000 students who appeared for the exams conducted between March 4 and 29, 2025, will soon be able to access their results on the board's official website, hpbose.org. Last year, the results were declared on April 29, 2024.
How to check results
Students can access their results through multiple methods:
Official website:
Visit hpbose.org
Click on the result tab
Select Class 12th result 2025
Enter roll number and click search
Download and save the result
Alternative methods:
SMS
DigiLocker
Passing criteria
To successfully pass the examination, students must:
Secure at least 33% marks in each individual subject
Achieve a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate
Supplementary exam information
Students who receive a compartment result in one or more subjects will have another opportunity through supplementary exams:
Applications for compartment exams will be accepted through respective schools, requiring submission of necessary documents and fees
The date sheet for supplementary exams is expected in June 2025
Compartment exams will be conducted in June/July 2025
Results for these supplementary exams are scheduled for release in August 2025
Next steps after the results
Once results are declared, students should:
Collect their official mark sheets and passing certificates from their schools
Begin planning for undergraduate admissions or supplementary exam preparation as needed
The board advises students to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding result declaration.