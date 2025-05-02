Himachal Pradesh higher secondary exam results expected by May 10

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results within days, according to Shiksha.

Officials are preparing to release the results by May 10, 2025 (tentatively), though no official confirmation regarding the exact date and time has been issued.

Over 1,00,000 students who appeared for the exams conducted between March 4 and 29, 2025, will soon be able to access their results on the board's official website, hpbose.org. Last year, the results were declared on April 29, 2024.

How to check results

Students can access their results through multiple methods:

Official website: Visit hpbose.org

Click on the result tab

Select Class 12th result 2025

Enter roll number and click search

Download and save the result Alternative methods: SMS

DigiLocker

Passing criteria

To successfully pass the examination, students must:

Secure at least 33% marks in each individual subject

Achieve a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate

Supplementary exam information

Students who receive a compartment result in one or more subjects will have another opportunity through supplementary exams:

Applications for compartment exams will be accepted through respective schools, requiring submission of necessary documents and fees

The date sheet for supplementary exams is expected in June 2025

Compartment exams will be conducted in June/July 2025

Results for these supplementary exams are scheduled for release in August 2025

Next steps after the results

Once results are declared, students should:

Collect their official mark sheets and passing certificates from their schools

Begin planning for undergraduate admissions or supplementary exam preparation as needed

The board advises students to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding result declaration.