Ever faced taunts at work after a long holiday? Reddit viral post exposes toxic workplace practices

A Reddit post by a female employee has gone viral, detailing her disheartening return to her workplace in India after a rejuvenating trip to Europe.
She described facing passive-aggressive remarks from colleagues, including taunts like, "Bas ghoom lo, kaam toh yahin karna hai na” (Just keep roaming, you’ll have to work here anyway), and a sarcastic comment from the HR: “Aaj toh madam Europe se time mil gaya?” (So, madam found time from Europe today?).
These interactions left her feeling “drained, disconnected, and low-key depressed” within two days of returning.
The burnout culture
The employee highlighted the overwhelming workload that she had to face upon her return.
As many as 248 unread emails, incessant Teams notifications, unscheduled late-night meetings, and a client’s “small change” that disrupted her entire day.
She further wrote, "And the worst part? We glorify this. We wear burnout like a badge of honour. We think rest = laziness. If you take time off, you’re 'not serious about your career.'"
Criticising the corporate environment for normalising exhaustion, glorifying burnout as a symbol of dedication, and equating rest with laziness, the post highlighted a culture where taking time off is seen as a lack of career seriousness, disparaging an individual's well-being.
The viral post sparked widespread discussion online, with many users questioning the toxic workplace culture prevalent in Indian offices. One commenter praised European workplace attitudes.
Another shared their experience in a team that equates work with worship, expressing frustration at the inability to challenge toxic norms due to the competitive job market, where “thousands are ready to replace you.”