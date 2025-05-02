“Anxiety can cost you 100 marks”: How can you focus on NEET-UG 2025 amid scams? Expert shares advice for final 48 hours

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 approaches, students across the country are navigating more than just academic pressure. The echoes of last year’s paper leak controversy continue to create unease, fuelling mistrust in the exam process.

In this tense environment, staying composed may feel easier said than done — but it is the one thing that can make a critical difference, says Kapil Gupta, an educator and co-founder of NEETPrep.

“Anxiety can cost you 100 marks”

"Anxiety at this point can cost students between 50 to 100 marks. There will always be a fear of the unknown. What if what happened last year happens again? What if the system fails us? But this is not something students can control,” he said while speaking to EdexLive.

Instead of giving in to fear, the expert urges students to redirect their energy towards things in their control: staying calm, focusing on revisions, and preparing mentally and physically for exam day.

“Your performance will be drastically better if you are peaceful and focused, compared to someone equally prepared but agitated inside,” he said.

No new material, just light revision

With just 48 hours left, the advice is simple — do not start anything new.

“Don’t go into guilt mode either by completely stopping studies. Just revise lightly — flip through notes, formulas, key concepts. Avoid full-length mock tests now. The goal is to keep the mind sharp but not overburdened,” said Gupta.

The expert emphasised the importance of routine: eat well, stay hydrated, and get adequate sleep.

“You need to show up on the exam day mentally fresh, not mentally exhausted,” he added.

In the wake of last year’s controversy and fresh claims of irregularities in exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), it’s natural that many students are doubting the system. However, the expert urges students to be careful before believing every claim online.

While acknowledging that mistrust in the system is understandable, the expert reiterates that dwelling on it helps no one.

“Focus on your preparation. If something does go wrong, deal with it after the exam, not before or during, when it can harm your performance,” he advised.

Stay away from scams

The expert also highlighted the growing number of Telegram channels claiming to offer NEET-UG question papers in advance. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently launched a portal for students to report such scams, the expert believes this move was “too little, too late.”

“I’ve seen Telegram channels claiming to have the paper for weeks now. These could’ve been taken down earlier — it’s not difficult. The delay only added to students' anxiety,” he says.

But the bigger concern, the expert says, is that there’s a market for this content.

“There are foolish parents and students seeking backdoor entry. That’s what fuels these scams. And the worst part? When they lose their money, they can’t even go to the police because they were participating in a crime,” he added.