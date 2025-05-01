UP teacher exam pushed to July: 8.7 lakh TGT hopefuls face further delay

The Uttar Pradesh TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) recruitment examination has been postponed yet again, according to a new notification issued by Examination Controller Devendra Pratap Singh. As reported by ABP Live, the exam originally scheduled for May 14-15 will now take place on July 21-22, affecting over 8.69 lakh candidates competing for 3,539 positions.

Meanwhile, the PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) exam remains unchanged and will proceed as planned on June 18-19, with 4.50 lakh applicants vying for 624 posts.

While authorities haven't specified the exact reason for this latest delay, logistical challenges linked to the massive candidate pool of 13.19 lakh total applicants appear to be a significant factor. The difficulty in establishing adequate examination centres that comply with regulatory requirements has reportedly contributed to the decision.

This marks the third rescheduling for an exam that candidates have been anticipating for nearly three years since the original recruitment notification in 2022. The examination was initially set for April 4-5 before being moved to May and now July.

Candidates will need to bring both their admit card and a valid photo identification to the examination centres. Though no official announcement has been made regarding admit card availability, reports suggest they will likely be issued approximately one week before the examination date.