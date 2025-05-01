Three months on, Maharashtra students abroad wait for promised scholarship funds

Three months after being awarded scholarships under the Maharashtra government’s Foreign Education Scholarship Scheme, dozens of students from reserved categories and minority communities who travelled abroad for higher education are still waiting for the funds they were promised. Many of them are now facing a crisis of survival.

According to Rajiv Khobragade, member of The Platform, an organisation working closely with these students, the government has failed to release even a single rupee towards either tuition fees or living expenses.

The affected students, scattered across countries like Australia and the United Kingdom (UK), are surviving on minimal resources, battling uncertainty, and emotional trauma.“Many students are struggling to afford even one meal a day,” said Khobragade and added, “They trusted the government, received their scholarship award letters, and left for their universities. But once abroad, they’ve been left completely in the lurch.”

The Foreign Education Scholarship Scheme was extended last year to include minority community students for the first time. While the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Overseas Scholarship for Scheduled Caste students has existed for some time, 2024-25 marked the first batch of minority category students being sent abroad with government assurances.

However, despite receiving their scholarship award letters in early 2025, none of the students have received the disbursals that were supposed to follow immediately upon their arrival.

Under the scheme, the tuition fees are to be paid directly to the respective universities, while living expenses are meant to be transferred to students’ personal accounts. Khobragade revealed that no such transfers have been made in over three months, forcing students into dire situations.

A critical situation

One student currently studying in Australia shared his experience on the condition of anonymity, revealing that the expected living expenses amount to USD 15,000 (around AUD 13,000) per semester — a crucial sum that they have not received.

“I know several students from the OBC and SC categories who are in the same boat. Some are close to being evicted from their accommodations,” the student said.

To make ends meet in a foreign country, some students are now on the search for a part-time job while some have had to ask their friends and family for financial help.

“The state government was supposed to release the funds within 15 days to one month after we reach the university, however, we have not received any word yet,” the student added.

As per data shared by Khobragade, 75 students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) are selected each year, alongside 75 from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and another 75 from the open category.When Khobragade attempted to follow up with the Ministry of OBC Welfare, he was informed that the delay was due to a fund shortage and that the request had been forwarded to the Finance Department.

However, there is no clarity on when the disbursal will take place.

Now, if immediate action is not taken, many fear not only losing their homes but also their seats in prestigious global universities.