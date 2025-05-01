StudyAdelaide: South Australia and what it's looking for in Indian students
In terms of skills, what are you looking in youngsters which is also the need of the hour when it comes to industries in Southern Australia?
South Australia is home to a range of businesses and work opportunities. The state is at the forefront of innovation and business growth across diverse sectors.
South Australia offers opportunities for students to thrive across a multitude of industries. We are leading in future industries like health and care, renewable energy, space and machine learning. International graduates who have chosen South Australia as their study destination play an important role in supporting the State’s skilled labour market needs.
Australia, in general, has tightened visa scrutiny. In this light, a reporter by MSM Unify stated that countries like Australia have seen a sharp decline in student interest. This is due to visa policies, rising living costs, reduced post-study visa opportunities. Your comment, please
While student visa caps were discussed and proposed last year, they were never passed and brought into law. South Australia has always remained dedicated to opening its doors to international students and offering quality academic and career opportunities.
How are Indian students contributing to South Australia?
Indian students make an important and valued contribution to South Australia's campuses, communities, and workplaces.
India has been the state's largest source country of international students since 2022, with a total enrolment of 16,429 in 2024 — a 6% rise year on year. Indian students now make up 28% of all international enrolments in South Australia.
Indian students make major contributions to high-growth industries like technology, health and care, and renewable energy. They take part in part-time, casual work, internships, and volunteering, gaining hands-on experience while boosting South Australia's workforce.