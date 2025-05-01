"Parents are supportive, but I can feel the pressure in the air": CBSE students share thoughts ahead of results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results might just be right around the corner, and anticipation is running high in households.

This is the time when students turn to meditation, yoga and any other stress-busting methods which will bring them peace of mind to cope with the anxiety.

But this student has the ultimate response to dealing with the situation: "I don't cope at all. I divert that energy and attention to something else. For example, now instead of fretting, I am focusing on JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to ensure I remain on track," Jeevika Agarwal.

Expectations are sky high

While expectations are soaring among both students and parents, a few students EdexLive spoke to expect between 80%-90%, while Hyderabad-based Jeevika is taking the middle road. "I'm not expecting too much or too little. I'm trying to remain neutral about it," she shares, activating her Zen mode.

Tension in the house

Ask any board exam student and they’ll tell you — the atmosphere in the house feels different.

The Indian households take a turn altogether during the exam season, and it can run chills down the spine of any student.

"There’s this unspoken tension in the house," shares Karan* (name changed on request), and adds, "My parents are supportive, but I can feel the pressure in the air."

Others agree that the atmosphere changes with exam season.

“It genuinely depends on how my preparation has been,” Karan says, highlighting how even the family’s mood hinges on their academic performance, and the treatment meted out to students depends on the results they get.

Support from parents

Parental support during this time is layered.

While many students say their parents try to be encouraging, expectations still linger. “They say they’ll be proud of me as long as I’ve done my best,” admits Karan and adds, “But I know they have high expectations.”

Delhi-based Shaurya Khanna echoes this feeling with a smile as he shares, “They won’t show it, but I know they’ll be proud of me anyway.” It’s a common sentiment: Indian parents may not always express their emotions openly, but their children know the pride runs deep.

It is obvious that marks hold value in determining how your parents would react to you, but as long as the stereotype lives, we all know they are proud deep down.

Society and comparison

Beyond the home, another silent pressure looms — societal expectations and comparisons.

Even before the results are declared, students feel like their marks are already being discussed. “We know that’s what they’re talking about with our relatives,” Vansh says, trailing off.

As Karan puts it, “I try to ignore the competition, but it’s hard.”

Whether it’s classmates or cousins, the screaming scoreboard seems to be on everyone’s minds.

As the result date inches closer, students across the country aren’t just waiting for a set of numbers. They’re waiting for validation, relief, and a sense of closure. In every household, behind every study table and whispered prayer, is a story of effort, expectation, and resilience.

For now, the countdown continues. But so does the quiet strength of India’s 10th and 12th graders — who’ve already passed the real test of endurance, and for that alone, they must be applauded.