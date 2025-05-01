NMC cracks down: 20 medical colleges face show cause notices as annual report deadline extended

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken strong disciplinary action against 20 medical colleges that failed to submit their Annual Declaration Reports (ADRs), issuing show cause notices and demanding immediate compliance, according to Medical Dialogues.

Despite multiple previous notifications, these institutions have not met their regulatory obligations, prompting the commission to extend the submission deadline from May 2 to May 12, 2025. Defaulting colleges must now submit the required data along with a Rs 50,000 penalty per course (inclusive of GST).

In addition to these serious violations, the NMC identified 66 other medical colleges that submitted incomplete Annual Disclosure Reports and has directed them to resubmit their documentation on the commission's portal.

"It has been observed that despite three (3) Public Notices through the NMC website, twenty (20) colleges/institutes, as per attached list, have failed to upload their data for which a Show Cause Notice has already been served on them. This has been viewed very seriously by the Competent Authority in the NMC," stated the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) in its April 29 notice.

Dr Raghav Langer, NMC Secretary, subsequently communicated with all medical college principals and deans regarding the extension, emphasising the requirement for defaulting institutions to comply with the new deadline.

The commission has repeatedly warned medical colleges about the consequences of non-compliance, having previously stated that no MBBS seats would be permitted for institutions failing to submit their Annual Declarations within specified deadlines.

Despite multiple deadline extensions since November 2024, numerous colleges have continued to ignore regulatory requirements, leading to the current enforcement actions.