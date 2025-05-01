NEET-PG 2024: Will Ishika Jain vs NTA case be taken up in SC on May 6?

Despite repeated listings, the Supreme Court (SC) is yet to take up the petition seeking transparency and release of answer keys in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination process, leaving aspirants waiting once again.

The matter remains pending before the Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih in the apex court.

As per the latest update on the Supreme Court website, the next tentative hearing date is now May 6.

Originally filed in September 2024 by Dr Ishika Jain and a group of NEET-PG aspirants, the petition calls attention to the opaque evaluation process of the postgraduate medical entrance exam. Unlike exams such as JEE and Common University Entrance Examination (CUET), NEET-PG does not publish answer keys or provide individual scorecards, which, according to the petitioners, leaves candidates with no way to verify their results.

The lack of transparency, they argue, not only raises concerns about fairness but also erodes trust in the examination system.

This is not the first time the matter has been delayed — there have been multiple listings in the past when the hearing was not taken up by the bench. With each postponement, anxiety among aspirants continues to grow.

The urgency around the matter is increasing as NEET-PG 2025 is officially scheduled for June 15.

This time as well, the exam will be held in two shifts, requiring a normalisation process that candidates fear will be just as non-transparent as previous years.