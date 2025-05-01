Kovur: 5 medical students among 6 killed in a road accident

Six persons, including five medical students, were killed when a speeding car crashed into a petty shop and a roadside house near Pothireddypalem in Kovur mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday, April 30.

According to the police, the victims — all second-year medical students— were on their way back to Nellore after attending a friend’s sister’s engagement ceremony at Buchireddypalem.

The car lost control near a petrol bunk on the Mumbai National Highway, resulting in a high-speed collision with a petty shop and subsequently a house.

A local resident, 50-year-old Venkata Ramanaiah, who was inside the house at the time, was killed instantly in the crash. The car was mangled beyond recognition due to the severe impact, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The injured students were rushed to a private hospital in Nellore. Unfortunately, five of them, Naresh, Abhishek, Jeevan, Yagnesh, and Abhi Sai, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The sole survivor, Navaneeth Reddy, who is reported to be in critical condition, has been shifted to the intensive care unit for treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident. He conveyed his condolences over the unfortunate deaths of the five medical students. Extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister assured that the government stands by the victims' families during this difficult time and will offer all necessary support.

Meanwhile, Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the accident. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured, according to the report by The New Indian Express.