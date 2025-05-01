Kashmir Pahalgam attack victim's daughter finds purpose after ISC exam success

Subhangi Guha, a 17-year-old from Kolkata's Sakherbazar, scored an impressive 87% in her ISC board examinations, as reported by The Times of India.



This milestone comes despite the tragic loss of her father, Samir Guha, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, Kashmir. Subhangi’s academic success in the arts stream has given her a renewed purpose as she still struggles with grief.



Subhangi had aimed for a score above 90%, but her performance in Psychology and Political Science slightly lowered her overall percentage. Although she is determined to pursue an honours degree in Psychology at Loreto College, Kolkata, reported The Times of India.



Her mother, Sabari Guha, shared with The Times of India, “Subhangi is focused on her studies, believing that higher education will help her achieve her dreams. She’s dedicating all her efforts to this goal, and we hope the administration will support her aspirations.”



On April 30, 2025, relatives and neighbours gathered at the Guha residence to celebrate Subhangi’s results, showing strong community support. A relative noted, “The results were somewhat disappointing for her as she had higher expectations, but she’s already looking forward and moving toward her goals.”



Shankar Roy, President of the local club, pledged community resources to help Subhangi realise her dreams, stating, “Subhangi has always excelled academically. We’re committed to ensuring her aspirations are fulfilled.”



The Pahalgam terror attack, during which Subhangi’s father was selectively targeted and killed, left deep emotional wounds. Despite this, Subhangi has found a new sense of purpose, as she pledges to fulfill what her father dreamt, and always stood by her side.