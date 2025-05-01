Karnataka Class 10 results just hours away: KSEAB to unveil SSLC scorecards tomorrow

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results tomorrow, May 2, at 11.30 am. According to Financial Express, students who appeared for the exams conducted between March 21 and April 4 can access their marksheets through official websites once results are published.

Students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent aggregate marks to pass the examination. Those who don't meet this requirement may need to take supplementary exams, with details to be announced after the main results.

Results will be available on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To check results online, students should visit the official website, click on the results link, enter their roll number and required credentials, and then download their marksheet.

For students without internet access, results can be checked via SMS by sending "KAR10 <space> Roll Number" to 56263.

Digital marksheets will also be available through DigiLocker. Students can create an account by visiting digilocker.gov.in, registering with their mobile number, setting up a username and password, and linking their Aadhaar number for verification.