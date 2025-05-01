IIT Madras bypasses JEE barrier: Online degree programmes open doors for all

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched admissions for its innovative online Bachelor of Science programmes in Data Science and Applications and Electronic Systems, according to The Indian Express. This initiative creates an accessible route to prestigious IIT education without requiring the competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores.

Applications remain open until May 20, 2025, through study.iitm.ac.in, with eligibility extending to anyone who has completed Class 12, regardless of age. The programmes feature no seat limitations, marking a significant departure from conventional IIT admission procedures.

As part of IIT Madras' effort to democratise technical education access, students can either enter directly through the JEE qualification or complete a four-week preparatory module followed by an in-person qualifying exam. The current enrollment of over 38,000 learners represents diverse demographics, including working professionals and career-changers, with women comprising 25% of participants and individuals over 30 representing 20%.

Both programmes accommodate concurrent commitments with flexible exit points, allowing students to earn certificates or diplomas before completing their full degree. While the Data Science track requires only Class 10-level Mathematics and English, Electronic Systems necessitates Class 12 Physics and Mathematics background.

Additionally, IIT Madras has introduced new postgraduate diploma programmes across multiple engineering specialisations, with applications open until May 2025 and entrance examinations scheduled for July 13.

The classes will commence in August/September 2025. The interested candidates can visit the link to apply — code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech.