"If you are Indian, don't move to Canada": This Canadian expat in Bengaluru warns against moving to the country

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian residing in Bengaluru, has issued a strong caution to Indians considering relocation to Canada.
In a video posted on X and Instagram on April 29, 2025, Friesen urged potential immigrants to rethink their plans, arguing that Canada exploits immigrants’ life savings and labour while offering minimal benefits compared to what they could achieve in India. “If you are Indian, don’t move to Canada,” he stated.
Friesen stated that under Canada’s Express Entry programme, a skilled, 28-year-old professional with a stable job, family, home, and savings of $50,000 to $100,000.
In their home country, this person enjoys a comfortable lifestyle, including annual international travel, and access to healthcare. However, upon moving to Canada, Friesen claims they face significant setbacks:
- No life savings, often burdened by additional loans.
- Loss of affordable healthcare and homeownership.
- Financial constraints limiting them to basic expenses like rent and food, with no budget for travel.
- A lifestyle reduced to frugal measures, such as “optimising groceries to save an extra $10.”
Friesen emphasised that most immigrants lack the resources for a return move, as Canada “drains” their lifetime savings.
He also suggested that older immigrants, typically in their late 30s or 40s, may lack the willpower to start anew elsewhere.
Canadian immigration scam?
As the host of the Backstage with Millionaires podcast, Friesen labelled Canada’s immigration system a “scam” designed to exploit vulnerable individuals.
He accused Canada of promoting a false narrative that it is superior to immigrants’ home countries, using their savings and cheap labour to address economic gaps. “It’s a pyramid scheme,” he claimed, hidden behind the “multiple layers of lies” that make it difficult to understand the reality of life in Canada.