Haryana launches massive Computer Science teacher recruitment drive with 1,700+ positions

According to NDTV Education, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced an extensive recruitment initiative for 1,711 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions in Computer Science as part of its 2025 hiring cycle.

The positions are divided with 1,633 posts for the general Haryana cadre and 78 specifically allocated for the Mewat region.

This substantial hiring drive offers competitive compensation ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 monthly under the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Interested candidates must complete their applications by May 2, 2025 (5 pm) through the official registration portal at regn.hpsc.gov.in.

Eligibility requirements include either an MSc in Computer Science (with minimum 55% marks) or a BE/BTech in Computer Science/Engineering/Information Technology with a BEd degree.

Candidates must demonstrate Hindi proficiency and have successfully passed either the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). The age requirement spans from 18 to 42 years.

Application fees vary: Rs 1,000 for general category applicants, Rs 250 for women and SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) candidates, while disabled applicants are exempt from fees. The selection process includes both screening and subject knowledge assessments.

Prospective applicants can access complete details through the official notification published on the HPSC website (hpsc.gov.in).