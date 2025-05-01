Global Labour Day celebrations 2025: Who gets the day off and who doesn’t?

According to The Economic Times, International Labour Day on May 1 is being observed as a public holiday in over 160 countries worldwide, commemorating workers' rights and the labour movement's historic achievements.

However, despite its widespread international acceptance, countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada observe labour celebrations differently, either on alternative dates or through different traditions.

The origins of International Labour Day can be traced to Chicago, where on May 1, 1886, workers initiated a strike demanding an eight-hour workday. This protest evolved into the historic Haymarket Affair, a pivotal moment in labour history. Violence erupted on May 4 when a bomb was thrown at police officers, resulting in multiple casualties, including six officers and numerous civilians.

This watershed moment prompted trade unions and socialist organisations across Europe to declare May 1 an international day of workers' solidarity, officially established in 1889 at the Second International's Paris meeting.

Despite its central role in labour history, the United States celebrates Labour Day on the first Monday in September rather than May 1. This political decision became official in 1894 following the bloody Pullman Strike and federal intervention in Chicago. During the Cold War, American leaders further distanced the holiday from May 1 due to its associations with socialist movements.

Similarly, Canada celebrates Labour Day in September, aligning with US traditions despite historical May Day observances by Canadian trade unions.

The United Kingdom commemorates labour on the first Monday of May (Early May Bank Holiday), which doesn't necessarily fall on May 1 and lacks the explicit labour-focused narrative seen elsewhere.

In contrast, numerous countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, including France, Germany, South Africa, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Russia, recognise May 1 as a national holiday, typically featuring parades, union gatherings, and celebrations of workers' rights.

Though International Labour Day serves as a unifying occasion for the global workforce, its celebration reflects local political and historical influences, with May 1 remaining a powerful symbol of the labour movement's sacrifices and ongoing role in building equitable societies.