Ghanaian student at Andhra University dies under suspicious circumstances

An international student from the Republic of Ghana studying at Andhra University died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, April 30.

The deceased, identified as Ivan Obeng Lartey (29), was a first-year MBA student and one of the 30 students from Ghana currently pursuing education at the university, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He had joined the programme in August last year.

Lartey was staying in Room No 401 of the YMCA Hostel located on Beach Road under the jurisdiction of the III Town Police Station.

According to initial information, Lartey reportedly experienced seizures in his hostel room. His roommate, David Asaro, also an MBA student, and fellow students rushed him to a private hospital in Ramnagar.

He was later being shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for further treatment but died on the way.The body has been shifted to the KGH mortuary for postmortem.

Preliminary accounts suggest that Lartey was suffering from high fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea prior to his death.

III Town Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Further details are awaited pending the autopsy report and official statements.