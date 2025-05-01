Degree exams in limbo as Mahatma Gandhi University colleges protest over dues

The future of around 25,000 students under the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) hangs in the balance as private degree colleges refuse to allow their premises for conducting examinations. Their protest stems from the state government’s failure to clear long-pending fee reimbursement dues, forcing the university to postpone degree exams for the third time.

The crisis is not limited to MGU in Nalgonda. Private colleges affiliated with all state universities — except Osmania University — are facing similar financial stress and may follow suit.

MGU’s jurisdiction covers 64 private and government degree colleges. The fee reimbursement scheme, meant for SC, ST, BC and EBC (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste and Economically Backward Classes) students, has seen no release of funds for the past four years, said sources.

The annual reimbursement per student ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for science courses, Rs 7,000 to RS 9,000 for computer science, and about Rs 6,000 for arts. MGU alone is owed Rs 60–Rs 70 crore, while the total dues across rural universities, except OU, statewide are estimated at Rs 350 crore.

M Nagender Reddy, president of the MGU Private Degree Colleges Association, told The New Indian Express that college managements deferred protests in October after the government assured a release of funds. “But nothing has happened. We have no option left,” he said.

Owners in dire straits

Each college reportedly spends around Rs 2.5 lakh per month on salaries and maintenance, excluding rent. Several are now heavily in debt, with some owners warning of dire consequences if the funds are not released.

One college owner said, “We are at a breaking point. If the government doesn’t act now, we may not survive, some of us might even take our own lives.”

The prolonged standoff has thrown students’ academic progress into jeopardy, with exam schedules uncertain and future plans stalled.

College representatives and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Balakrishna Reddy met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and government advisor K Keshava Rao, seeking immediate intervention. They were reportedly assured that `270 crore would be released within two to three days.

Meanwhile, MGU Registrar Avula Ravi confirmed that the issue was raised with the government and urged college managements to cooperate for the smooth conduct of exams, keeping students' futures in mind.