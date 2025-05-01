CBSE exam result rumours debunked: No Class 10, 12 scores on May 2

In a definitive statement addressing widespread speculation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has firmly dismissed claims that Class 10 and 12 board examination results would be released tomorrow, on May 2.

According to India Today, a senior CBSE official has confirmed that no result date has been finalised yet, contradicting numerous reports circulating on social media platforms and in some media outlets.

Students and parents are being urged to rely exclusively on official channels for accurate information, including the board's designated websites: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

Based on previous release patterns, results are anticipated around mid-May 2025, similar to last year's May 13 announcement. Any claims suggesting earlier dates, particularly May 2, have been categorically denied by officials.

This year's examinations saw participation from approximately 44 lakh students nationwide; 24.12 lakh in Class 10 and 17.88 lakh in Class 12. When eventually published, results for both standards are expected to be released simultaneously.

For reference, the 2024 results showed impressive performance metrics with Class 12 achieving an 87.98% pass rate and Class 10 recording 93.60%, representing a 0.48% improvement over the previous year.

Students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth, with original documents to be distributed through their respective schools after the official announcement.

Till then, students are advised to wait for the official CBSE notice and not fall for fake news circulating online.