Awaiting your US visa appointment? Here are wait time estimates for B1/B2 visas, F-1, & other important categories

The United States Department of State has updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates, effective April 25, 2025. The new data includes the average wait time for non-immigrant visa interviews in the previous month, and the estimated wait for the next available appointment.



According to the State Department, “We now provide additional information on the average time non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month, alongside estimated wait times for visitor visas.”



For Indian applicants

The updated wait times are particularly significant for Indian applicants seeking B-1 (business), B-2 (tourist), or B-1/B-2 combination visas, which typically require an in-person interview unless eligible for a waiver. Wait times vary by location, staffing levels, and local workload.



B-1/B-2 visa wait times

The wait times for B-1/B-2 visa interviews at US consulates in India are as follows:



Average interview wait time (past month):

Chennai: 11.5 months

Hyderabad: 7.5 months

Kolkata: 8 months

Mumbai: 7.5 months

New Delhi: 9 months



Next available appointment:

Chennai: 13.5 months

Hyderabad: 7.5 months

Kolkata: 8 months

Mumbai: 9.5 months

New Delhi: 9 months



Student and exchange visa wait time

For F (student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) visa categories, the wait times for the next available appointment are:



Chennai: 1.5 months

Hyderabad: 2 months

Kolkata: 2 months

Mumbai: 3 months

New Delhi: 2 months



Petition-based visa wait times

For petition-based visas (H, L, O, P, Q):



Chennai: 2 months

Hyderabad: 2.5 months

Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi: Not available



Crew and transit visa wait times

For C (transit), D (crew), and C1/D (combined) visas:



Chennai: 1.5 months

Mumbai: 2 months

New Delhi: 2.5 months

Hyderabad, Kolkata: Not available



Appointment rescheduling

Applicants with existing appointments can log into the system to reschedule if earlier slots become available.



NOTE

- The average wait times reflect the duration between fee payment and the interview date in the previous month.

- These figures serve as general guidance and do not guarantee specific processing times.

- Interview waiver applications follow a separate process, and their timelines are not included in these estimates.



Visa approval process

Visa officers evaluate applications based on the applicant’s ties to their home country.



Insufficient supporting evidence may lead to a visa denial. Wait time estimates are updated monthly, calculated over 30-day and 15-day periods, including weekends and public holidays.



Here are the different types of US visas

The updated wait times apply to various non-immigrant visa categories, including:



Visitor and tourism visas:

B-1: For short-term business travel, such as meetings or conferences.

B-2: For tourism, family visits, or medical treatment.

B-1/B-2: Combines business and tourism purposes.



Study and exchange visas:

F: For full-time academic study at US institutions.

M: For non-academic or vocational training.

J: For scholars, teachers, or cultural exchange participants.



Work and employment visas:

H: For temporary workers in specialised fields, like H-1B professionals.

L: For intra-company transfers to US branches.

O: For individuals with extraordinary abilities in sciences, arts, or sports.

P: For performers and athletes participating in events.

Q: For cultural exchange programme participants.



Transit and crew visas:

C: For travellers transiting through the US.

D: For crew members of ships or airlines.

C1/D: For crew members requiring transit.



For more details, applicants can visit the US State Department’s visa information website.