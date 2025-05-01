Attention diploma holders: APECET 2025 admit cards are now live!

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2025, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The upcoming examination, scheduled for May 6, will consist of 200 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks. General category candidates must secure at least 25% of the aggregate marks (50 out of 200) across the four subjects to obtain a rank in APECET 2025. For BSc Mathematics candidates, the qualifying score will be calculated across three subjects. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates are exempted from this minimum qualifying requirement.

To download the hall ticket, candidates should:

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the "AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025" link on the homepage Enter your login credentials on the new page Submit and view your admit card Download the page Keep a physical copy for examination day

The examination, formally known as Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma Holders and BSc (with Mathematics) degree holders, is being conducted by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for the 2025-2026 academic year. Candidates will be ranked based on their performance in the examination.

For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official APECET website.