Tirunelveli: Webinar on inclusivity and transgender students held for gov't teachers

A virtual workshop on the social status of transgender persons and the appropriate methods for handling them in schools was conducted for government school teachers in Tirunelveli on Sunday, March 30.

Presiding over the session, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M Sivakumar underscored the necessity of fostering empathy toward the transgender community and emphasised the pivotal role of teachers in ensuring their access to education.

Kalaimamani awardee and transgender rights activist P Sudha, who was the guest speaker, elaborated on the social challenges faced by transgender persons, government initiatives aimed at their welfare, relevant laws, and various schemes introduced for their upliftment. She also provided insights into the physiological and psychological changes experienced by students displaying gender non-conforming traits and guided teachers on how to approach such students with sensitivity, read a statement from Sivakumar, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During the interactive session, teachers raised queries regarding transgender students and discussed their concerns.

Vaikunda Raja, a teacher from Pappankulam, suggested incorporating topics on the transgender community into the school curriculum to foster better understanding among students. His proposal was welcomed by fellow teacher Karthikeyan.

Teachers Vimala Devi and Jeba Sindhi spoke on the discrimination faced by transgender persons and how society should treat them with dignity and respect, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, Suba, a teacher from Papanasam, recommended the establishment of a dedicated helpline for transgender individuals, similar to the existing support system available for women and children," he added.