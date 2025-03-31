RRB NTPC exam countdown begins – dates expected in April 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is poised to announce the NTPC CBT 1 examination dates, with strong indications pointing to an April 2025 schedule.

The RRB NTPC selection process follows a comprehensive multi-stage format including Computer Based Test 1 (CBT 1), Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2), Skill Test (where applicable), and Document Verification. As the examination dates approach, candidates should intensify their preparation efforts.

Admit card download made simple

Follow these straightforward steps to download your RRB NTPC Admit Card:

Visit your regional RRB's official website Locate and click the RRB NTPC Call Letter link Select your RRB region Enter your registration number and birth date Click "Submit" Download and print your admit card (also save a PDF copy)

Age requirements (as of January 1, 2025)

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 33 years

Age relaxation available per Railway regulations

Stay connected with the official RRB website and continue checking this space for immediate notifications about exam dates, admit cards, and other crucial updates. The countdown to this major recruitment opportunity has begun!