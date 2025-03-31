Noida metro hiring spree: Earn up to Rs 1.60 lakh monthly in these key positions

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has launched a major recruitment drive across multiple departments, offering competitive salaries up to Rs 1.60 lakh per month. Interested candidates must submit applications by April 21 through offline channels.

Job openings span technical and management roles

NMRC is recruiting for several positions, including:

Assistant Managers in Property Development, Business, IT, and Finance

Section Engineers in Civil, Track, Rolling Stock, Signaling, Telecom, and Electrical

Senior Section Engineer (Property Business)

Revenue Inspector

Fire Safety Inspector

Application process and selection

Candidates must submit completed application forms with all required documents at the Noida Metro Office via post, courier, or in person. The selection will be based on qualifications and experience, followed by either a written exam or personal interview.

The corporation has emphasised that incomplete applications, those without essential documents, applications in non-prescribed formats, or late submissions will be rejected without consideration.

Employment terms

Selected candidates will serve a probation period and are required to provide a three-month notice period before resignation. For complete details, prospective applicants should refer to the official notification.

Don't miss this opportunity to join one of India's growing metro systems, with applications closing on April 21!