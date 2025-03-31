NMC gives medical colleges extra time; extends NEET PG 2024 data submission deadline to April 7

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the deadline for medical colleges and postgraduate institutes to submit admission information related to NEET PG 2024 for the academic year 2024-25.

The new deadline is April 7, 2025, pushed back from the original date of March 31, 2025, due to technical difficulties experienced by some institutions accessing the NMC portal.

Medical colleges must ensure all postgraduate admissions strictly adhere to merit-based selection conducted in a transparent and fair manner as stipulated in the regulations.

Any violations will result in the dismissal of affected students from their courses and potential legal action against the institutions.

All colleges and institutions must submit the required information through the online system accessible via the NMC's official website.

Institutions should continue using their existing login IDs, which are case-sensitive. Password reset options are available through the "Forgot Password" link, and institutions are advised to keep their credentials confidential.

For colleges experiencing login difficulties, the NMC advises sending an email with the subject "Difficulty in logging in." The submission process requires colleges to visit the NMC website homepage and access the "COLLEGE LOGIN" section.

The comprehensive data required for each postgraduate student includes:

Course name

Sanctioned intake capacity

Date of admission

Student name with registration number and state medical council

Category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/PH/EWS)

Gender

National Eligibility-Entrance Test details

NEET PG exam percentile score

All India rank

State rank

The NMC emphasised that hard copies of admission data are not required. Only information submitted through the online portal will be considered official for monitoring purposes.

The commission stressed that institutions bear full responsibility for providing accurate and authentic information, with potential legal consequences for submitting incorrect data.

Additionally, the Directorate of Medical Education across all states and union territories must submit admission details made in their regions via email within two weeks after the last admission date.

Student information will be published on the NMC website based on the data submitted by colleges. However, the commission warned that student details not submitted by the deadline would not be displayed on the official website, with institutions bearing responsibility for timely submission.