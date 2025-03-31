"Next time rise and fall alone only": Neitzens lash out at BYJU'S founder following his inspirational X post

As embattled ed-tech company Byju’s faces insolvency proceedings in the Supreme Court, its founder, Byju Raveendran, took to social media with a message of resilience.
Sharing an old photo of himself on X on Saturday, March 30, he captioned it, “Broke, not broken. We will rise again.”
The post hints at efforts to revive what was once the world’s largest EdTech startup, valued at USD 22 billion at its peak.
Netizens trash Byju’s post
Raveendran’s message, however, sparked sharp criticism online, with many users dismissing his optimism, citing the financial losses faced by parents and investors.
“Next time rise and fall alone only. Let others live,” wrote X user Priyanka Lahiri.
Another user, Lakshmi Narayanan G, also wrote, “Please don’t start another B2C scam company to scam customers & investors. Enjoy your time in Dubai, settle down, and move on to B2B.”
Several users also called for accountability.
One such user questioned, “What about the money lost by parents and the huge misselling by you? Are you ever going to pay them back and ask for forgiveness?”
Meanwhile, amid the backlash, some supporters also rallied behind Raveendran.
“You will. You are a hero. When anyone says anything against you, I can’t listen,” wrote one user.