NEET-SS 2024: Doctors face "trial by fire" in long-delayed super specialty exam

The National Eligibility-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2024 finally took place on March 29-30, 2025, following significant controversy surrounding its delayed timeline.

According to a report by Medical Dialogues, the exam, which determines eligibility for DM, MCh, and DrNB super specialty programmes, saw mixed reactions from candidates regarding difficulty levels.

Day 1 examinees, who tackled subjects including ENT, Respiratory Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Medical Oncology, Orthopaedics, and Critical Care, reported a moderate to tough difficulty level. Meanwhile, candidates facing Day 2 subjects — Medical, Radiodiagnosis, Microbiology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Surgical, Paediatric, Anaesthesiology, and Pharmacology Groups — described their papers as decidedly difficult.

A few specialties showed varying difficulty compared to previous years. Obstetrics and Gynaecology questions were reportedly easier than last year, while Medical Oncology and Critical Care Medicine proved more challenging.

Day 1 candidates appreciated the time-bound sections, which provided adequate time for completion, and noted that questions remained within the expected syllabus.

Notable question distribution in the Oncology group included six questions on artificial intelligence in medical treatment, six questions each on SVC Syndrome and Tumour Lysis Syndrome, eight on Febrile Neutropenia, and several on Cisplatin. Some questions from previous years reappeared.

Day 2 presented a greater challenge, with Medical, Surgical, Microbiology, and Psychiatry sections described as particularly difficult. Unlike Day 1, questions were not repeated, and most candidates attempted between 40 to 145 of the 150 total questions.

The delayed examination schedule was defended by authorities who claimed the postponement was necessary because most doctors from the 2021 batch only began their courses in 2022 and would otherwise have been ineligible.

Results for NEET-SS 2024 are expected to be announced before April 30, 2025.