More than 1,100 medical students dropped out of colleges between 2018 and 2023: NMC

According to data provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, as many as 1,166 medical students dropped out of their courses in the last five years.

The RTI was filed by health and RTI activist Dr Vivek Pandey, seeking the number of suicides among postgraduate medical students over the past five years as well as the number of students who left medical colleges during the time period.

The statistics show that 1,166 students dropped out of medical colleges between 2018 and 2023. Among them, 160 were undergraduate (UG) students, while 1,006 were postgraduate (PG) students. The highest number of dropouts was recorded in the "other branches" category (529), followed by MS General Surgery (114), Obstetrics and Gynaecology (103), and ENT (100).

The data shared by the NMC also revealed 119 reported suicides in the same period — 64 among undergraduate students and 55 among postgraduate (MS/MD) students.

The statistics, compiled from 512 medical colleges across India, underscore the immense academic pressure and mental health challenges faced by students pursuing medical

The data comes as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is just around the corner, to be held on June 15, 2025.